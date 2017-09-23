Center of Excellence launched to foster endogenous knowledge approach

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-23

The African Center for Endogenous Knowledge and Organizational Development (CIKOD) has launched Center of Excellence for in Bolgatanga to facilitate the implementation of endogenous development practices.

Professor David Millar, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), speaking at the launch, re- echoed his stance for Africans to solve African problems through application of indigenous knowledge approach systems.

He said African knowledge is scientific endogenous development and it should be perfected by adding other knowledge to enable communities solve their problems.

Prof Millar said local people performed well in their own beliefs and practices and cited knowledge in agriculture and cattle ranching among others which were based on indigenous knowledge systems to preserve and protect the environment.

“Let’s go back to these traditional practices because our knowledge system is a science” Professor Millar said adding that Africa was doing itself a disservice by abandoning and embracing cultures that were foreign.

Mr Bennard Guri, Director of CIKOD, said CIKOD started with knowledge developed based on theories propounded by Professor Millar and the Millar Institute for Trans disciplinary and Development Studies and the Millar Open University (MITDS/MOU).

Mr Guri said with existing knowledge and ideas of endogenous development, the Center had developed various tools to be implemented by communities.

He said using endogenous development the Center sought to facilitate the use of indigenous knowledge hence the need for the Center of Excellence to be established to pursue that effort.

The Director noted that Ghana still faced challenges with health, sanitation, food security and nutrition challenges and using the endogenous approach would help to address our concerns.

He said the Center would serve as capacity building point for NGOs, local government and traditional authorities among others on endogenous development.

The launch was attended by NGOs and governmental organisations in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene related interventions, traditional authority, women leaders and youth.