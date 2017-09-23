Carrasco, Griezmann net as Atletico Madrid see off Sevilla

Soccer News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Another win, another clean sheet for Atletico

Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann sealed the points as Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla.

Diego Costa watched on from the stands as Atletico Madrid produced a real show of strength and fired a warning to Champions League opponents Chelsea as they comfortably brushed aside Sevilla 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

After an early scare which saw the visitors hit the woodwork, it was all Ateti as Filipe Luis smashed the bar before Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann sealed the points after the break.

The unbeaten Los Colchoneros now sit second in the La Liga standings and show no sign of slowing down at their new home.

Positives

Another win, another clean sheet and a genuine demonstration of the gulf in class between the third and fourth best sides in Spain last season.

Negatives

Hard to be picky, however a slow start almost saw the visitors take the lead.

Manager rating out of 10

8 — Diego Simeone got his XI right and — more impressively — even got a tune out of Luciano Vietto.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Jan Oblak, 6 — Had very little to do, but was solid and quick off his line when he needed to be as per usual.

DF Sime Vrsaljko, 6 — Attacked with real intent and was sound at the back, aside from one agricultural tackle when done by Joaquin Correa.

DF Lucas Hernandez, 8 — A barnstorming run early on in which he clattered into the Sevilla keeper at the end set the tone for an impressive display. Did not put a foot wrong at the back. Comfy on the ball, very quick and dominant in the air.

DF Stefan Savic, 6 — Enjoyed a relatively hassle free afternoon although almost scored an unfortunate own goal as he deflected a shot flying miles wide onto the post.

DF Filipe Luis, 8 — So reliable in defence and a genuine threat when he charges on. Saw a great effort bounce off the underside of the bar in the first half, but produced a fine assist for Griezmann.

MF Koke, 8 — Is in a rich vein of form and at times was irresistible. Sprayed balls around, worked tirelessly and supported the attack.

MF Gabi, 8 — Helped Los Colchoneros dominate in an area of the park where Sevilla normally excel. Mopped up in front of the back four and capped his display with a wonderful last ditch tackle when Luis Muriel looked through on goal on counter at 1-0.

MF Saul Niguez, 7 — Worked tirelessly early on to help out Vrsaljko as the visitors overloaded down his side. Once Atleti were in control he was an important cog in the machine.

MF Yannick Carrasco, 9 — Has a spring in his step after scoring the winner in midweek. Set up Luis as he rattled the bar with a direct run and pass, before showing brilliant pace, power and composure to open the scoring. His run and cross led to the second, while was also denied a cast-iron penalty late on.

FW Antoine Griezmann, 8 — Not able to get involved in the first 45, he popped up when it mattered the most. His never say die attitude was epitomised in his second goal as he won the ball back with a sliding tackle before picking himself up and firing in.

FW Luciano Vietto, 7 — Maybe Costa’s presence at the Wanda means the penny has finally dropped? Almost certainly his best performance for the club. Worked hard off the ball and while his final pass was not always great, he produced a great pass for Carrasco to score from.

Substitutes:

FW Angel Correa, 6 — Saw a shot tipped over late on.

FW Thomas Partey, N/R — Helped see out the last 15 minutes.

FW Kevin Gameiro, N/R — Not on the pitch long enough to have an impact.

Joseph Walker covers Atletico Madrid for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @Joe_in_espana.

