Black Starlets to play UAE today

The National Under 18 Male Football Team of United Arab Emirates will host Black Starlets, the National under 17 male football team of Ghana in a friendly international football match at the National Sports Stadium in Dubai at 5.30pm UAE time,1.30 Ghana time.

The two-time world champions lost their first friendly match 1-2 against African Championship Mali in Abu Dhabi last Wednesday and the team is ready to make amendment.

Starlets are in UAE, preparing for the World cup in India between 6th and 28th October, 2017. They are in Group A with the Host India, Columbia and USA.

The team will play their last friendly international match against Guinea on 27th September, 2017 before leaving for India on 2nd October, 2017.

