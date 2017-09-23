Bechem United owner mounts pressure on GFA President to step down

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

President of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw has urged the Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi to leave the seat at the expiration of his current term.

Owusu Achiaw, popularly known in football circles as ‘Agama’, admonished Kwesi Nyantakyi to concentrate on his, WAFU, CAF and FIFA positions and not consider running again for the Ghana Football Association top post.

Speaking on Happy FM‘s Anopa Bosuo Sports, Agama suggested that a new face be brought in to succeed Nyantakyi in 2019 so the association gets a new direction and drive.

“Kwesi Nyantakyi should not consider running again for the Ghana Football Association presidency when his current term expires in 2019. I think he should concentrate on his roles as WAFU Zone B president, CAF 1st Vice President and FIFA Council Member. He is clearly overwhelmed so he should leave the GFA job.” Agama admonished.

The president of the current FA Cup holders Bechem United suggested that the position should be given to a new face who will bring fresh ideas to the table.

“A new face should be made to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi. The association needs fresh ideas and someone who is not wholly part of the current system. I’ve heard George Afriyie’s name pop up but I want to know the sort of advice he offers to Nyantakyi in his position as Vice President.” Agama added.

Scores of Ghanaians are calling for a total renaissance of Ghana football led by a new face with Phar Rangers President Nana Yaw Amponsah popping up as the ideal candidate.