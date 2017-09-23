Akufo-Addo meets UN Secretary General

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres had met with Ghana’s president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Ghana and the sub-region. They also discussed the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism.

The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for President Akufo-Addo’s engagement and commitment, as co-chair of the group of 17 eminent Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocates, to the SDGs.

The Secretary-General commended the Republic of Ghana for its contribution to the resolution of the post-electoral crisis in the Republic of The Gambia.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM