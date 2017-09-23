A throwback photo of Maame Serwaa will leave you in shock

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: fnnewsonline.com

2017-09-23

Maame Serwaa <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506169887_481_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kumawood teen actress, Maame Serwaa has shared some adorable throw-back photos and we just remain silent on them.

The photos are already receiving massive trends on social media and it will be our delight to share with you all in a blog post.

Maame Serwaa has become a strong pillar in the Ghanaian movie industry and she has influenced other teenagers positively with her position.

She recently launched a campaign to champion the course of equal education for females in the Ghana.

No, see these throwback photos of the adorable Kumawood star actress, Maame Serwaa after the cut.