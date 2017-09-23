2017 #CitiBizOlympics underway at Burma Camp

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

More than 50 companies in Ghana are battling for supremacy at the 2017 edition of Cit FM’s Business Olympics.

The event is currently ongoing at the Burma Camp Leisure Centre in Accra.

The companies will compete in various sporting disciplines including swimming, 7-aside-soccer, scrabble, volley, lime and spoon race, Basketball, Table Tennis, Armwrestling, Lawn tennis, and Tug of peace among others.

The various companies represented at the event are in high spirit and charging the atmosphere with chants.

The Citi Business Olympics is the largest gathering of corporate organizations in the country.

The companies get the opportunity to compete in various sporting activities, network and have fun.

IFS Financial Services won the most trophies at the 2016 Citi Business Olympics, with Omni Bank’s Managing Director, Philip Oti-Mensah winning the CEO’s/MD’s Challenge of scoring the most goals within sixty (60) seconds.

The 2017 edition of the Citi Business Olympics is sponsored by Premium Bank, Startimes and Shell Helix Ultra.