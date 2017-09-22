Women In Worship concert to create cervical cancer awareness

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: showbiz.citifmonline.com

2017-09-22

Women in Worship <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506118720_229_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some of Ghana’s anointed women worshippers will converge at the Perez Dome on September 24, 2017 for the maiden edition of Women In Worship international concert.

Apart from giving thanks and adoration to God, the concert is also aimed at increasing awareness about cervical cancer and raising funds to embark on screening across the country.

The CEO of GeNet Services, organisers of the event, Georgina Nettey in an interview with Graphic Showbiz stated that cervical cancer is a big health problem among women and must be addressed.

“Cervical cancer is deadly and it is important we launch a concerted effort to fight the menace to save the lives of women,” she said.

She therefore called on all women of faith to partake in the event.

“It is important for us as women to lead the line when it comes to the things of God. I’m very happy with the level of preparation and I look forward to having a successful event”, she said.

The event will be headlined by legion of female worship gospel ministers with an all-female band.

Supporting guest artiste Nkotozo Mbambo of South Africa are Tagoe Sisters, Ohemaa Mercy, Naa Mercy, Diana Hamilton, Rev. Mouha Amoako, Becky Bonney and Cynthia Maccauley from Ghana.

The Women In Worship concert is put together partnership with the Medical Women Association and the Cervical Cancer Education & Awareness Centre at Bator.