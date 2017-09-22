We expect you to do more – Veep charges football administrators

Soccer News of Friday, 22 September 2017

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has charged football administrators in the country to do more for the development of the game.

Dr Bawumia assured football administrators that the government is ready to provide an enabling environment for football development, hence the need for them to take that advantage to grow the sport.

He said this when the President of the Confederation Of African Football (CAF), Dr Ahmad Ahmad paid a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Friday, as part of his first official working visit to Ghana as CAF president.

Welcoming the CAF president to country, the Vice President assured him of government’s preparedness to give football all the support it needs to thrive, adding that, the high interest of football in the country by Ghanaians equally makes it important to the government.

“There’s passion for the game, there’s interest in the game and that interest amongst our people is also translated into the interest by the government. We want to make sure soccer does well and football is governed properly and so we’ll do everything in our capacity for the development of football,” he noted.

He emphasized the fact that the current government is not interested in interfering in football management but charged the football managers and administrators to do more

“We don’t really want to interfere in the management of football, but we want to provide the environment for that management to benefit the country. So we have very high expectations of the administrators of football.”

The CAF Executive Committee, which is the second highest decision making body of the Federation, is in Ghana for an important meeting on Saturday, September 23. The outcome of the meeting is expected to make major reforms in football on the continent.

The delegation will also watch the 2017 Fox Sports WAFU Cup of Nations final between host Ghana and Nigeria in Cape Coast on Sunday.