WAFU Cup: Nigerian-born Frank Nelson backs Ghana to lift trophy

2017-09-22

Ghana Football Association Executive Committee Member, Frank Nelson Nwokolo who was born and raised in Nigeria says he is backing the Black Stars B to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Sunday’s epic WAFU Cup final to be played in Cape Coast.

Nelson, who is also a Board Member at Accra Hearts of Oak, says his loyalty is never conflicted when it comes to Ghana and Nigeria because he would always pick and choose Ghana ahead of Nigeria.

Asked why he aligns with Ghana more than the country of his birth, Frank Nelson told GhanaWeb.com that he prefers Ghana and sees himself as a Ghanaian because it is Ghana that has given him opportunities to serve in football and other ventures.

“Did Nigeria give me any opportunity to serve in its football? Did Nigeria give me a chance to serve on its football Executive Committee? The answer is no, so for me I always say I am a Ghanaian because my wife and kids are all here and this is where I make my living and daily bread”.



The Black Stars of Ghana will face off with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the grand finale of the 2017 WAFU Cup after beating Niger 2-0 in the semi-final played on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Two goals from Ghana’s striking pair of Kwame Kizito and Stephen Sarfo ensured that the Stars will have another chance to avenge their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nigeria during the Group Stages of the tournament.



The finale will come off at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, September 24.

Nigeria who themselves beat Benin 1-0 in the first semi-final game played on Thursday.



Kano Pillars star Rabiu Ali was the hero as he netted the only goal of the game in the 11th minute to hand his side a spot in Sunday’s final.

Speaking to the press after the game, Ghana Coach Maxwell Konadu said his aim is to win the trophy and is not thinking about revenge against Nigeria.

“We went back to do our homework after the last game against Nigeria. We worked on set pieces which I felt was our major problem and as you can see we were better today. The game against Nigeria is not going to be a matter of revenge, for us we are only interested in winning and retaining the WAFU trophy,” he said.