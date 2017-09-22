WAFU Cup: Maxwell Konadu optimistic ahead of Nigeria final

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu is cautiously optimistic ahead of his side’s WAFU Nations Cup final against rivals Nigeria on Sunday.

The Black Stars B recorded a 2-0 win over Niger in Thursday’s second semi-final to book a place in the finals.

Kwame Kizito and Stephen Sarfo scored in each half to ensure the West African giants cruise into the final showdown against their sworn rivals.

And coach Maxwell Konadu, who is under immense pressure to win the trophy after the CHAN qualification failure, is cautiously optimistic.

“We are going to face Nigeria again, of course they are a tough side, they beat us in the first game and it is important for us to be very cautious ahead of this game,” he told the media.

“We must make sure we correct some mistake we made in the first game so we don’t repeat them again.

“Nigeria for me has been one of the best teams in the competition so far.”