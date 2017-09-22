WAFU CUP: Kofi Dankwa wishes Black Stars good luck in the final

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-22

Kofi Dankwa <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506074433_409_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian-born Niger defender Kofi Dankwa has wished the Black Stars good luck ahead of their final clash against arch rivals Nigeria in the WAFU Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Dankwa, who suffered an injury in the 2-0 loss against Ghana in the semifinal of Thursday, conceded that the Black Stars B possess a strong team which could hurt the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday.

“It was a great game but we lost to a better side. I’m not disappointed at all because it’s football, whether you win, loss or draw it’s a game and you have to accept the outcome.”

“Ghana have a strong team and I believe they can win the cup. I wish them good luck, I hope they lift the cup.”

“We will also go all out against Benin in the third place.”