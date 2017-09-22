WAFU CUP 2017: Ghana not seeking revenge against Nigeria in final

Ghana face Nigeria on Sunday in the finals of the WAFU Cup of Nations at the Cape Coast stadium. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506087029_898_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu says his team is not seeking revenge against Nigeria in the final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

Host Ghana will renew their rivalry with Nigeria on Sunday, September 24th, 2017 when they take on the local based Super Eagles in the finals at the Cape Coast stadium.

Ghana lost a group A game against Nigeria 2-0 and will need to beat their sworn rivals on Sunday to accomplish a host and win target in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Maxwell Konadu said he is not looking forward to a revenge.

“We are not looking forward to a revenge, the winner of the tournament will prevail come Sunday.”

“All we want is to go into the game and beat Nigeria to defend the WAFU Cup not to enter the game with revenge on our minds.” He said.

