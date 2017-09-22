Vision1 FM’s OB Nartey gets nominated in 2017 RTP Awards

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: David Donkoh

2017-09-22

Organizers of Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards have released the list of nominees for this year’s event, at a very colorful occasion at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.

The host of Gospel morning show, Winfred Nartey Obimpeh, popularly known as OB Nartey, was nominated in the Radio Gospel Show Host of the year category.

The Vision 1 presenter, will be competing in the same category for the prestigious award with Kwamina Idan of Adom FM, Fiifi Folson of Sunny FM, Agyemang Prempeh of Rainbow Radio and Jeshurun Okyere of Live FM.

Ever since the nominations came out, it’s not surprising that listeners, followers, and colleagues in the industry, including Fiifi Folson, who is in the same category with OB Nartey, have begun pouring their congratulatory messages to the Vision 1 star.

Indeed the gentleman has worked tirelessly over the years to make his first appearance in the 2017 RTP Awards.

OB Nartey changed the face of Ghana’s political Morning Show when he joined Vision 1 radio three years ago and decided to be a gospel presenter, hosting breakfast show.

The anointed worship leader and motivational speaker has won the hearts and minds of listeners, and currently, Vision 1 Live Worship is on the lips of many Ghanaians.

A Graduate of University of Ghana and Soil Scientist by Profession, OB Nartey started his Journey as a volunteer reporter at Choice 102.3FM in 2008. He later took a study leave and returned to Radio in 2011 at Pravda Radio 93.5.

Currently, OB Nartey doubles as a presenter, producer, and head of events at Vision 1 FM.