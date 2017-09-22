The death of the originator ended the ‘Taxi Driver’ series – Master Richard

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

2017-09-22

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Mikki Osei Berko, better known as “Master Richard”, has revealed the main reason the hit series on TV, ‘Taxi Driver’ was taken off the screens.

According to him, it was as a result of the passing away of the originator of the series. He indicated that everything came to a halt when John K, the creator of the concept passed on.

In the interview, he also reveals how he ended up as a politician, as well as a football coach.