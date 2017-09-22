Sly Tetteh deserves to be immortalised – Oti Akenteng

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

The Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng has backed the decision to hold a legacy lecture in honor of the late Sly Tetteh, the founder of Premier League side Liberty Professionals.

Speaking to Ghaanweb.com, Oti Akenteng said the impact of Sly Tetteh on the development of Ghana and African football has been hugely understated and underestimated, and thus the legacy lecture will shed more light on the remarkable impact of Sly.

“The man was very good and wonderful to all the clubs in Ghana and Africa. He has done a lot for African football so if something like this is being instituted to honor his memory I believe it is good because it will motivate and encourage others to also do what he did when he was alive. Look, I went to coach Hearts of Oak because of Sly and even though he was in charge of Liberty he believed that my presence at Hearts will elevate football.”

This evening, Friday September 22, at the Tang Palace Hotel, Roman Ridge, Accra, the Ghana Football Association in conjunction with SportsLife- , an amalgamated group of stakeholders in Ghana sports, will hold the maiden edition of the Sly Tetteh Legacy lectures.

According to organizers, the idea of the lecture series came about as Sportslife’s desire to honour the memory of the late Alhaji Ibrahim Sly Tetteh, a visionary football administrator, businessman and philanthropist.

Sly Tetteh is considered a pioneering figure who revolutionize football administration, management, player development and marketing in Ghana and together with his partner Felix Kwabena Ansong changed the perception of how the business of football should be run.

The organizers also say “the maiden edition of the lectures shall focus exclusively on the life of the man who gave the world Baffour Gyan, Michael Essien, Sulley Ali Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Derek Boateng among many others and his impact on our football”.