Shatta Wale laughs at ‘sex with Efia Odo’ reports

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

2017-09-22

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale is not the type of person who will let an allegation slide. He will definitely come out and will not only rubbish it but will also make threats against the person who made the allegation.

Ghpage.com reported on a photo which is going viral on social media of Shatta in bed with another lady.

The lady in question was not his baby mama, Shatta Michy but Afia Odo, a rising Ghanaian actress. It’s further being alleged Shatta Wale bonked the lady when they both met in the United States.

Well, Shatta Has responded to these allegations and have taken his time to school Ghanaian bloggers on the effective uses of social media.

In a Live video posted on his Facebook page, the boss of Shatta Movement Family said bloggers are using social media to propagate the wrong information.

He further said he has seen so many of these negative news about him to extend that he cares no more because he is a “Strong” man

By the way, Shatta Wale emerged the best artist at the recently held second edition of Ghana Music Awards UK.

He walked away with 5 awards including artist of the year awards while his arch-rival Stonebwoy bagged 2 awards.