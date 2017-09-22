Samuel Eto’o wants CAF to allow Cameroon host 2019 AFCON

Samuel Eto’o met CAF bigwigs in the DRC in a bid to try salvage the 2019 Cameroon AFCON. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506079829_914_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Cameroon’s most revered player, former skipper Samuel Eto’o has made a last-ditch attempt to convince the leaders of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that his country is capable of organising the 2019 African Nations Cup.

According to local reports, Eto’o visited Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo last weekend to meet CAF president Ahmad Ahmad, vice president Constant Omari, and all the CAF Executive Board to state the case for Cameroon’s hosting credentials.

The country is set to learn on Saturday whether it can go ahead and stage the first expanded African Nations Cup finals in 2019 or whether it will have to step down through lack of facilities.

CAF has called a meeting of its executive committee in Accra and if Cameroon’s candidacy is ruled out, a new bid process would probably be launched in the autumn with Algeria, Morocco and Ivory Coast potential interested parties.

The Cameroon FA has already expressed its “deep consternation” about a possible Plan B evoked by Ahmad.

