PLAYBACK: Sierra Leone FA President denies corruption allegation charges levelled against her

Sierra Leone Football Association president Isha Johansen has been indicted on six counts of corruption, deepening the problems for football in the West African country.

Johansen, one of the few female presidents in international football and a popular figure at FIFA, was charged by Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission alongside association secretary general Chris Kamara.

They face charges of abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds. The anti-corruption commission didn’t release full details in the indictment but said the two should make their first appearance in court on Oct. 30.

Johansen was charged while she is in Ghana for Confederation of African Football meetings this weekend. She is a member of CAF’s executive committee and on FIFA’s member associations committee.

