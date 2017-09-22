One dies in ‘One Corner’ dance craze in Central Region

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

A young lady is reported dead while performing some gymnastics in the popular ‘One Corner’ dancing competition in the Central Region.

The one corner dance is a crazy dance accompanied with extra energy that requires one secludes oneself in a corner and perform a sexually stimulating dance.

There are already talks that this dance may soon take the dancing and music scene in the whole country with a bang.

Both young and old have since been mesmerized by the One Corner fever as they take turns to show off their skills.

Unfortunately for the young lady who was seriously showing some skills when the dance hits the street of the Central region met her untimely death.

The lady whose name was not given is believed to be in her twenties.

She felt unconscious while performing some dancing prone moves.

According to an eyewitness, duet to the crazy moves many were of the view that, the young lady was showing some skills while lying on the floor.

It was established that the deceased, currently under investigation, had her body jerking after the crazy dance was still over.

However, speaking to the media, Families of the deceased, indicated that, the lady whose name was not given had a history of Seizure sickness and ignored it to participate in the crazy performance.