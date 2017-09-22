Omane Boamah opposes Botchwey Committee Report

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, is seething with rage over the damning report by the Prof Kwesi Botchwey Committee report on the embarrassing defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 elections.

The former minister, who is in the United Kingdom for further studies, has therefore instructed his lawyers to get him a copy of the Botchwey report in order to be abreast with its content and react appropriately.

Dr Omane Boamah is obviously not happy with the suggestion in the report that he was one of the causes of the NDC’s defeat as published in the Wednesday edition of DAILY GUIDE under the headline, ‘Mahama Naked.’

He says it will be a “spurious conclusion” for anyone to blame him for the 2016 defeat of the NDC.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the former minister claimed that he doubted the conclusions of the report.

“I doubt that the committee will do such an incompetent job – information gathering and evaluation, analysis based on glaring evidence of the causal associations and causes of the outcome of the 2016 elections,” he wrote.

Dr Omane Boamah said he had “instructed” his lawyer to demand a copy of the report from the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

He said a careful study of the document would enable him to respond appropriately to “any such spurious conclusion (s).”

The outspoken official of the John Mahama 2016 campaign said he would not tarry to register his discontent if that is needed.

“I have come to this painful decision in the supreme interest of our collective good as a party, which is working very hard to heal, unite, reorganize and recapture power in 2020,” he said.

The Kwesi Botchwey report, as published by DAILY GUIDE, had indicated that Stanislav Xoexe Dogbe, the trusted aide of former President John Mahama, together with Dr. Omane Boamah, greatly contributed to the NDC’s embarrassingly defeat in the December 7, 2016 general elections.

According to the report, apart from former President Mahama, who was described as living a life of a ‘movie star’ in the run-up to the crucial general election, the two aides should take a portion of the blame for the NDC’s unprecedented electoral defeat.

The report recounted how the behaviour of Stan Dogbe, in particular, caused the then ruling party’s massive defeat.

Mahama Naked

According to the report, “Dr. Omane Boamah and Stan Dogbe were the president’s undoing,” adding, “The president was virtually naked with the two around him.

“Omane Boamah and Stan Dogbe convinced the president that he was more popular than the NDC ticket. The two were also the shadow actors of the government.”

Kofi Adams’ Deceit

After the leakage of the report to DAILY GUIDE and after two publications, the NDC, through Kofi Adams – who was also indicted in the report -purportedly issued a statement denying the publication.

“The attention of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been drawn to yet another series of false publications by the DAILY GUIDE newspaper and which are being circulated as excerpts from the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee report.

“The said reports, published on Tuesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 20, 2017 by the DAILY GUIDE, are false, and are not contained anywhere in the report of the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee,” the statement issued on Wednesday evening, indicated.

DAILY GUIDE, however, assures its readers and the Ghanaian public that no amount of lies and preemptive ploy on the part of Kofi Adams will stop further publications of the ‘truth’ as established by the Kwesi Botchwey Committee.

The paper is on the verge of serializing the entire report for public consumption.