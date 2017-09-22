October 4 set for Ghana Premier League return

Soccer News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-22

The Ghana Premier League Board (PLB) has confirmed Wednesday, October 4, as the resumption date of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier league.

The Premier League has been on break for a month now (since the 25th week fixtures), to make way for the ongoing 2017 Fox Sports WAFU Cup on Nations at Cape Coast and Elmina.

The tournament will come to an end this Sunday and the league will resume ten days after, with the 26th week fixtures.

The Ghana football Association (GFA) confirmed this in a statement issued today, which said; “the Ghana Premier League will return on Wednesday October 4, after the Ghana 2017 Fox Sports WAFU Cup of Nations.”

The match of the day for week 26 will be the potential title decider between Aduana Stars and WAFA at Dormaa Ahenkro. Aduana are on top of the league table, with only a point separating them from WAFA and the winner of this match, without doubt, will take a giant step towards the title.

Title hopefuls, Accra Hearts, who still have a mathematical chance of winning the league, will travel to Wa to face All Stars, whiles Asante Kotoko clash with Ashantigold in Obuasi.

In other games Dwarfs will host Inter Allies in Cape Coast, Chelsea versus Bechem United in Bechem, Tema Youth versus Elmina Sharks at Tema and Medeama versus Liberty Professionals in Tarkwa.