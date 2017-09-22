Nkrumah overpass protects Ghanaians from getting wet in Friday’s rain

Some people in the tunnel waiting for the rain to stop <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506085525_648_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hundreds of Ghanaians who found themselves at the Kwame Nkrumah circle during Friday morning’s rain sought for shelter under the new overpass to avoid getting wet.

When Ghanaweb.com got to the Nkrumah Circle at about 6:30am, several traders and people going to work stood under the overpass to shield themselves from the rain.

Most traders were unable to go about their regular business as the rain deterred them from it whilst others had to relocate their businesses under the overpass to catch the attention of people who have also been prevented from reaching their various destinations by the rain.

While some were busy finding places to stand, others were fast asleep with blankets covering them as if they didn’t know what was going on.

Many sat on the concrete blocks which served as seats as they watched the rains come down.

Okada riders also sought for a shade under the overpass as the weather did not give them the opportunity to go about their business.

Ever since former President John Dramani Mahama inaugurated the 74 million Euro three-tier Kwame Nkrumah interchange in 2016, the place has become the centre of attraction to tourists and eased up the congested traffic while benefiting people in many areas.

