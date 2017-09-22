NDC has identity crisis – Dep. Director of MASLOC

Deputy Director of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Maame Afia Akoto has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of suffering from identity crisis.

Speaking to Obaasima Serwaa Akoto on Yensempa which airs on Agoo TV, the staunch NPP member said one of the major problems faced by the NDC is their inability to clearly define who they are.

According to her, President Nana Addo has shown throughout his political career that, he is a true believer of the Nkrumah Ideology and there is no way the president will take an action that will compromise the recognition the former president deserves.

She explained that the NDC has tried to paint a picture that, His Excellency Nana Addo is deliberately plotting to wipe Nkrumah’s name off Ghana’s history books and replace it with that of other members of the big six like JB Danquah and Edward Akufo-Addo.

Her comments comes on the back of criticisms from the NDC concerning a proposal by the president that 4th of August should be marked as founders’ day. The party embarked on what they described as a solidarity March to commemorate the Founder’s Day celebration come Thursday, 21st September.

Maame Afia said the NDC has in no way shown that they believe in the Nkrumah Ideology. According to her, the NDC had eight years to show Ghanaians and the world that they believed in Nkrumah’s ideology but they could not.

“The NDC failed to show their believe in Nkrumah’s Ideologies in the eight years given to them by Ghanaians. They even failed to live up to the standards on which their founder established the party. Where do they belong? The biggest problem with the NDC is that they have identity crisis,” she said .

According to her, Former President Rawlings founded the party on “probity and Accountability” but according to some bigwigs of the NDC specifically Dr. Tony Aidoo, the erstwhile Mahama Administration failed the corruption and accountability test.

By: Kasapafmonline.com/ Nana Kwabena Agyare