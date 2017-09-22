‘MUSIGA’s research was nonsense’ – KOD

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

Host of ‘The Zone’ on Starr FM, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) seem dissapointed in Musicians Union of Ghana’s (MUSIGA) over the use of GH¢ 2 million allotted to the Union for improvement of the Music industry.

The Radio personality turned Fashion Designer said MUSIGA had other countless pertinent issues to deal with than resorting to conduct research with such huge amount which didn’t yield any benefit to stakeholders of the union.

KOD described the research conducted into the industry as ‘nonsense’.

‘How has it affected the musicians in this country? …“It was a nonsense research.

“Now has it benefitted the musicians? To know what, the number of musicians we have in this country?

“I have my challenges with the money that was given to MUSIGA. They found a way of trying to account for it but how has it benefitted the musicians? I think that we can’t have musicians in charge of the musicians and not use the money given by government in a judicious way to affect everyone positively. People earn next to nothing in royalties… It’s a challenge for me and I think that one day, they will have to account for how they really spent that money,” KOD told Ghanaweb.

Government in its reading of the 2012 budget in November 2011 announced the allocation of a GHC2 million fund to MUSIGA.

MUSIGA’s president, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), over the years, has come under a barrage of criticisms for allegedly misappropriating of funds though he insists that the GH¢ 2 million government support fund under the NDC was used to conduct a comprehensive research into Ghana Music industry.