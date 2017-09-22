MTN Heroes of Change Season 4 introduces new categories

The MTN Ghana Foundation has launched the MTN Heroes of Change (HOC) Season 4 in Accra, with the introduction of new categories rewarding two personalities for their contributions to society through their work.

The two personalities in these new categories would include media personalities, media houses, musicians, actors and sports personalities who run campaigns that benefit their community.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Amma Benneh Amponsah, who announced this, explained that there were personalities who were undertaking social causes on their own volition through their work.

“We have seen how some of them go the extra mile to engage people to support life-changing projects and we believe they deserve special recognition.”

She said each the winner of the newly-added categories would receive a plaque and a certificate, as well as monetary award that would be invested in a Corporate Social Responsibility of their choice.

The Acting CEO of MTN Ghana said the MTN Foundation recognised the need to support MTN HOC with the aim of identifying and supporting the contributions of individual Ghanaian citizens and residents; working to positively impact their communities.

The Heroes of Change chosen by the independent jury must exhibit selflessness and must have made a personal and sustainable effort in addressing a significant issue in the areas of Health, Education, and Economic Empowerment.

Mrs Benneh Amponsah said: “We would receive nominations from people who are doing exceptional work in the areas of Education, Health and Economic Empowerment; they will be shortlisted by the jury.

Shortlisted projects would be further pruned to 100 and thereafter to 40 and finally, 10 finalists would be selected for finals.

The stories of the top 10 finalists will be filmed and featured in a 13-week television show after which an awards night will be held to announce winners,” she added.

Mrs Benneh Amponsah said prize money of ¢100,000 would be awarded to the Ultimate MTN Hero of Change and that the Foundation would assist with the project implementation from then on.

She noted that Category winners would be awarded ¢30,000 each for the investment in their projects, whilst the rest of six heroes would be given GH¢ 10,000 towards their projects.

The Acting CEO reposed confidence in the Season 4 saying, it would build on the success stories of the previous editions stating that the Season Four was a special edition because the Foundation would be celebrating its 10th Anniversary in November.

“The Foundation has experienced a decade of transforming lives and making communities brighter with the implementation of 142 projects across Ghana,” she said.

The judges for the previous editions were maintained to continue their contributions to the success of the project.

The three-member jury comprises Albert Ocran, an international motivational speaker and author; Dr Doris Yaa Dartey, a Communications Consultant and Columnist as well as; Sydney Caseley-Hayford, a Business and Financial Analysts and Columnist.