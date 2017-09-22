Move away from Nkrumah’s personality – CPP told

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Director of the Centre for European Studies and a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has asked the Convention People’s Party (CPP) to shift attention from the personality of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and focus on the principles of the party.

According to him, the CPP is struggling to make inroads in the political space because of the premium placed on the personality of Ghana’s first President.

To change the narrative, he said the party must rather channel its energies and resources in projecting the principles upon which it was formed.

He told Chief Jerry Forson, host of the Ghana Yensom show on Accra 100.5FM on Friday, September 22 that: “The ideals of Nkrumah are still relevant today, but it appears the CPP now are dwelling too much on Nkrumah’s personality but the man is dead and gone.

“This is the time for them to associate themselves with the ideals of Nkrumah in order to appeal to a lot of the young citizenry rather than focusing on the personality.

“They should move away from the Nkrumah personality and focus on the basic ideals of the party.

“I am sure that even Nkrumah might be saying in his grave that the party should be forward-looking and do the kind of things that will help the party.”