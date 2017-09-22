Kwesi Appiah reveals what Black Stars ‘B’ need to win the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, has stated that the Black Stars ‘B’ can convincingly win the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup if they get massive support from Ghanaians.

The Black Stars B failed to make it to the CHAN Tournament after they got eliminated by Burkina Faso.

A lot of Ghanaians lost hope in the team prior to the 2017 WAFU Tournament. But they defied all odds to make it to Sunday’s final after topping Group A and beating Niger 2-0 in the semi-finals.

”I had believed the team was good and all that they needed was motivation.” Appiah said.

”As usual of Ghana, we don’t start tournaments on a good note but we end well, so what’s needed now is our support and prayers so they can win on Sunday.”

Ghana will face Nigeria in the finals at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.