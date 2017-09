President Nana Akufo Addo has appointed Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyeman as the Chairman of the Governing Body of the National Sports Authority(NSA).

Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang was the former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, but he was beaten by Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary election in 2015, which disabled him from seeking a second term in Parliament.

He was an active member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports.