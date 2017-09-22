Konadu vows to win 2017 WAFU Cup for Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Maxwell Konadu, coach of Black Stars B has promised to deliver the 2017 Fox Sports WAFU Cup of Nations to Ghanaians as promised after reaching the final.

The Black Stars booked a place in the final of the competition to pit themselves against the Green Eagles of Nigeria at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Stars handed Niger a 2-0 defeat in the semi-final on Thursday with goals coming from Heart of Oak’s Kwame Kizito and Berekum Chelsea’s Stephen Sarfo.

Nigeria on the other hand, had earlier managed a 1-0 victory over Benin in the other semi-final clash on Thursday at the same venue.

This sets a perfect tone for the Black Stars B to revenge their 2-0 loss to the Green Eagles at the group stage of the competition.

Coach Konadu insist they have their eyes fixed only on the trophy and maintains that they cannot afford to lose on Sunday.

“Is not about revenge, or anything else, It’s about winning the WAFU Cup and we are here for it. Come Sunday we will come here (Cape COAST Stadium) to fight it out to win the cup. We just want to win the cup and make sure the cup stays in Ghana.

We will do whatever we can in our power to ensure that the WAFU Cup stays in Ghana,” a confident Konadu said.

The final, which will be watched by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad and the entire CAF Executives will be played on Sunday at 18:00 GMT, at the Cape Coast Stadium.