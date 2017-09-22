Kevin Prince Boateng nominated for FIFA Puskas Award

Boateng scored a spectacular scissor-kick against Villareal in October <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506105028_879_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has been nominated for this 2016/17 Puskas Award.

Boateng’s spectacular scissor-kick strike for UD Las Palmas against Villareal in a Spanish Liga Santander match in October has made the shortlist for the prestigious award, alongside strikes from his more illustrious contemporaries.

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward will have beat off competition from established players such as Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick goal against Crystal Palace and Nemanja Matic’s thunderbolt long range strike against Tottenham in the FA Cup semifinal.

The winner of the accolade will be announced on October 23 in London.

