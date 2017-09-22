Hot Video: Gabby Octhere-Darko heckled by Ghanaians in US

A leading member of the governing NPP, Gabby Asare Octhere-Darko was aggressively interrupted by a group of protesting Ghanaians in New York Thursday.

The politician together with other members of the Ghanaian delegation attending the 72nd Session of the United General Assembly, currently ongoing at New York, was walking on the streets of New York when they bumped into the demonstrators.

In the video circulating on social media, a man accused Mr. Otchere-Darko, cousin of President Nana Akufo-Addo of allegedly taking various sums of money from individuals who wish to have discussions with the president at the Flagstaff House.

Watch the video: