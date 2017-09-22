HOT AUDIO: Samia not the owner of Kwame Nkrumah – Kofi Adams

The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams has taken on the daughter of Ghana’s first president, Dr. Samia Nkrumah for describing leaders of the NDC as opportunist following the party’s unity walk in Accra.

According to him, though Samia Nkrumah is the daughter of Ghana’s first president, she does not own him therefore should desist from making unsavory comments about leaders of the NDC.

“Samia is not the owner of Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Yes, Nkrumah is your father but it doesn’t make you the owner because he is a father to all. We will continue to celebrate him whether Samia likes it or not” he said on Accra based Okay FM.

On Thursday hundreds of NDC supporters hit the streets in a walk to commemorate the Founder’s Day and the birthday of Ghana’s first president but Samia Nkrumah jabbed the party, describing its leaders as opportunists.

She said the NDC cannot be shouting and preaching Nkrumaist ideologies when they are in opposition only to implement brute capitalist policies when they are in power.

That is hypocritical, she suggested on Joy FM’s AM show Thursday, September 21, 2017, a day set aside to commemorate the birth of her father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah who was Ghana’s first president.

She is convinced the position taken by the NDC is nothing more than taking advantage of a situation to make themselves useful and relevant.

The NDC government in 2012, under John Atta Mills earmarked September 21, which is Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday, as Founder’s Day, sparking the debate over Ghana’s founders and concerns that other key players in the fight for independence were being sidelined.

Some five years down the line, President Nana Akufo-Addo has issued an executive instrument to rename September 21 Nkrumah Memorial days, and has proposed legislation to designate August 4 as Founders Day.

But Mr Adams noted that the NDC, known for its support for Nkrumaist ideals, deems this move as an attempt to distort Ghana’s by enforcing the idea that Ghana had multiple founders.

According to him, views by Samia Nkrumah will not change the fact that the NDC believed in Kwame Nkrumah and will remain the only founder of Ghana.

“Samia’s views will remain hers and will not erase the achievements of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the fact that he is the only founder of Ghana” he noted.

