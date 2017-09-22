Government will not interfere in football – Bawumia

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Government will not interfere in the management of football in the country, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance in an interaction with the president of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Friday, 22 September 2017.

“There’s passion for the game, there’s interest in the game and that interest amongst our people is also translated into the interest by the government. We want to make sure soccer does well and football is governed properly and so on and so, we’ll do everything in our capacity for the development of football,” he stated.

“We don’t really want to interfere in the management of football, but we want to provide the environment for that management to benefit the country. So we have very high expectations of the administrators of football. We are very privileged as a country to host the African Women’s Championship in 2018. I think our President is also very happy because he’s the AU gender champion so anything to do with women, he’s very interested. For us to have the opportunity to host the African Women’s Championship for the first time is a great one,” he added.

Mr Ahmad and the entire membership of the continent’s football governing body’s Executive Committee were led to the Flagstaff House by Ghana’s FA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, to pay a courtesy call on Dr Bawumia.

The CAF president arrived in the country on Thursday. From the presidency, the delegation will be expected to attend the Alhaji Sly Tetteh Memorial Lectures on Friday evening.

A CAF Executive Committee meeting will be held in Accra on Saturday, September 23, where some key decisions on African football are expected to be taken. The entire delegation will then travel to Cape Coast, where they will watch the final match of the WAFU Cup of Nations tournament between Ghana and Nigeria on Sunday.

