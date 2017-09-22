Ghana’s Rashid Sumaila delivers again for Al Qadsia

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506056430_273_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila was once again superb for Al Qadsia in their second game of the Kuwaiti VIVA Premier League as they defeated Kazma SC 2-0 on Thursday evening.

Al Qadsia, who commenced their campaign with 1-1 stalemate against Al Arabi last Friday, were impressive on Friday at the Al-Sadaqua Walsalam Stadium as they saw off Kazma 2-0 away.

The visitors dominated the game in the early parts of proceedings and deservedly went ahead in the 26th minute through Tiago Orobo.

Brazilian born attacking midfielder Renatinho sealed the win for the visitors in the 88th minute with a fierce shot on the edge of the box.

Kazma launched a late attack on Al Qadsia but their counter attacking play was halted by the impressive Rashid Sumaila, who finished the game with a rating of 75%.

The former Asante Kotoko defender has been a pillar for the Yellow Castle since his return from a loan spell at Qatari side Al Gharafa with a man of the match performance against Al Arabi last week.

قالب وردپرس

Comments