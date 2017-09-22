Ghana’s President, First Lady showcase love at UN

President Akufo-Addo and wife at the UN <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506104114_399_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It was yet another opportunity for Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo to showcase their love at the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, USA .

President Akufo-Addo addressed world leaders on Thursday, September 21, 2017 and after a splendid delivery, his wife Rebecca could not help but part him with a passionate kiss in show of appreciation.

The ADC of the President in the image captured by photographers at the Presidency, gave his boss a distance to allow what was a husband and wife affair flow before serious business resumes.

قالب وردپرس

Comments