Ghana’s President, First Lady showcase love at UN

It was yet another opportunity for Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo to showcase their love at the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, USA .
President Akufo-Addo addressed world leaders on Thursday, September 21, 2017 and after a splendid delivery, his wife Rebecca could not help but part him with a passionate kiss in show of appreciation.
The ADC of the President in the image captured by photographers at the Presidency, gave his boss a distance to allow what was a husband and wife affair flow before serious business resumes.