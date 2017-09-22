Ghana U17 coach names final squad for World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has named his strong final 21-man squad for the FIFA U17 World Cup to be held in India next month.

The Black Starlets boss named his final squad on Thursday morning just hours after playing Mali in a pre-World Cup friendly at their training base in Abu Dhabi.

The coach has strengthened his squad with seven new players who were not part of the squad that played at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

This means seven players who were part of the team for the tournament in Gabon have been left out as the coach boosts his squad to challenge for the title in India.

All the key players who thrilled fans at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament have been retained with goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, striker Eric Ayiah and midfielders Gabriel Leveh and Ibrahim Sulley all maintaining their places.

Among the squad are seven players from Ghana Premier League clubs with the rest of players playing for lower tier sides.

Ghana, two-time champions at the FIFA ?U-17 World Cup, are looking to end their 22-year trophy drought in a tricky group.

The Black Starlets are placed in Group A along with hosts India, COlombia and United States of America.

They will play their first group match against Colombia in the tournament opener on October 6 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

This will be Ghana’s ninth appearance in the FIFA U-17 World Cup and are one of the favourities considering their performance in the CAF qualifiers.