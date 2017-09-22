Ghana Premier League returns on October 4 after month-long break

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

The Ghana Premier League returns on Wednesday October 4, after the Ghana 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Premier League has been on a nearly month break since the 25th week fixture to pave way for the West Africa sub-regional tournament, which is being held in Cape Coast.

The tournament will come to an end this Sunday, and the league will resume with the 26th week fixtures.

The match of the week will be the potentially title decider between Aduana Stars and WAFA in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Aduana lead WAFA on top of the table by just a point, and the winner of this match, without doubt, will take a giant step towards the title.

Title hopefuls, Accra Hearts, who still have a mathematical chance of winning the league, will travel to Wa to face All Stars, while Asante Kotoko will welcome Ashantigold in Obuasi.

In other games Dwarfs will host Inter Allies in Cape Coast, Chelsea versus Bechem United in Bechem, Tema Youth versus Elmina Sharks and Medeama versus Liberty Professionals in Tarkwa.