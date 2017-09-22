Ghana deserved the victory – Niger Coach

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Niger coach, Francois Zahoui, says Ghana were the better side in yesterday’s semi-final encounter, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Black Stars B in the ongoing 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

Goals from Kwame Kizito and Stephen Sarfo ensured safe passage into Sunday’s final clash against their arch-rivals Nigeria at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

According to the coach, Ghana played very well and deserve the victory but it was unfortunate they had to meet them in the semi-final of the competition.

“I congratulate Ghana for the victory which they deserve because they were the better side and it was bad luck meeting them in the semi-final,” Zahoui said in a post-match interview.

“We know face Benin in the third-place play-off, they beat in the group stages but this time around we are going to put up a good performance to showcase our quality.

“My team is very young and we came here to learn and we are happy to be among the final four teams and we will try hard to place third ”

Ghana will play Nigeria in the final on Sunday whilst Benin face Niger in the third-place playoff on Saturday.