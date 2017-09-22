Free SHS saved 90,000 ‘dropouts’ – Akufo-Addo

Enrolment into senior high schools in Ghana increased by 90,000 this year as a result of the implementation of the Free SHS programme, President Nana Akufo-Addo has told the international community when he made his maiden speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, 21 September.

“We’ve just started the free Senior High School programme which aims to guarantee secondary education to all of Ghana’s children. This programme will ensure that all our children will be educated to at least secondary level and money or the lack of it will no longer mean a denial of education.

“This has already led to an increase of over 90,000 children who have entered secondary school this academic year who otherwise would have dropped out at this stage.

“SDG 4which aims at ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all will be within our reach by the target date,”Mr Akufo-Addo said.

The Ghanaian leader also said Ghana continues to be a beacon of stability and democracy on the African continent, adding that: “Our institutions of state are growing stronger, and we have made more progress in our economy than at any time since independence.”

Mr President, Nana Akufo-Addo said, “we are nowhere near where we want to be but we are determined to realise our potential and make Ghana a prosperous nation.”

“We are working to grow our economy and open up opportunities for all our citizens. No longer should Ghanaians feel they have to subject themselves to the intolerable and inhumane conditions of crossing the Sahara and drowning in the Mediterranean in the hope of making a living in Europe,” he added.