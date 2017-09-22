Former President Rawlings congratulates Rev. Dr Tetteh

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-21

Rev Lawrence Tetteh & J.J. Rawlings <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506049321_574_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings has congratulated Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, for his appointment as Honorary Canon of the St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Kumasi.

The Anglican Church of Ghana, which made the appointment, is recognising Dr Tetteh for his diverse contributions to Ghana and the Diaspora.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa of the Communication Directorate of the Office of the former President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

Rev. Dr Tetteh received the commendation when he called on former President Rawlings to inform him of his (Tetteh’s) appointment as Honorary Canon.

The visit was also to invite Former President Rawlings to his installation service, the statement said, and quoted Rev. Dr Tetteh as saying; “It is only right, therefore, that I inform you of this honour.”

The installation service is expected to take place on Saturday, September 23, in Kumasi, which would be supervised by Most Rev. Professor Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, the Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of Kumasi.

Rev. Dr Tetteh, who was accompanied by the Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, Andras Szabo, among other personalities, told the former President that he had the opportunity to grow up under his regime and served as a young cadre before leaving to study in Budapest, Hungary.

Former President Rawlings expressed concern about the moral and political challenges facing the country and asked Rev. Dr Tetteh to remember to pray for the nation and the political leadership as it works to tackle the problems.