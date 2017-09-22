Dr Kwame Nkrumah was incorruptible – Madam Lucy Anin Animwaah

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah,first president of Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506076631_150_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former lawmaker in Ghana’s first parliament, Madam Lucy Anin Animwaah has described Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, first President of Ghana as an incorruptible person who never used his position to enrich himself and family at the expense of the state.

“Nkrumah did not believe in amassing resources for himself….he could have taken ten percent of every project he did. …Akosombo 10%, Tema Oil Refinery 10% and more but he took nothing”

According to her, the late President was a patriotic leader who had the country at heart and his interest was to see the country develop at a faster pace.

“Dr. Kwame Nkrumah had the country at heart and never thought of enriching himself with the countries abandoned resources at the time”, the 78-year old Madam Lucy Animwaah revealed.

“Nkrumah liked to talk to the ordinary people and he was caring” the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Council of Elder spoke on GhOne TV as guest on the Founder’s Day commemoration.

She, however, declined to state her position as to whether Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is a sole founder of the country’s independence and must he be celebrated a such or otherwise.

“For me, I have decided not to talk about it. …all I want to say is that what Nkrumah did for this country and for Africa and the world is all that I am interested in”, she said

