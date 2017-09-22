Don’t go into music for money – M.anifest

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: showbiz.citifmonline.com

2017-09-22

M.anifest <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506115090_866_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

If you want to amass wealth, music is a wrong profession to go into.

This assertion is by award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, popularly known in the music industry as M.anifest who gave the advice on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday.

“…I always tell people that you don’t come into something like music wanting to make money, so if you do, just forget it. It goes beyond that and the fact of the reality [in there is] that a lot of people do not succeed,” he added.

M.anifest who is a first class economics graduate said he does not regret going into music saying it has opened new opportunities to him.

“When you take the road less traveled you become an artiste and you do all these things that require a certain level of risk and unpredictability, you have to really have a strong sense of conviction that this is your calling and for me I have that. And also the fact that the longer I do this the more I can assume different roles not just be simply a musician but be many other different things, sometimes playing other roles using the music as a vehicle. I’ve had the opportunity to write articles for the Guardian. I think every musician here is forced to be an entrepreneur,” he added.

M.anifest made the remarks during a discussion on using music as a tool to tell the history of Ghana.

He noted it should instead be used cautiously and not for propaganda purposes.

“not to use it as a propaganda piece but as in artist being the heartbeat of culture and being able to express truth about today and also things about today that in the future…so that 50 years from now, when you listen to the music of today, it will give you clues as to what was happening with leadership, economy, social interactions between men and women. But the danger is that music and art has been used for propaganda purposes it’s not always honest and truthful. We can use Germany as an example and even some African countries in which sometimes people are commissioned essentially to tell a lie and its very powerful using music,” he added.