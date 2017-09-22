Discard oldies and nurture new talents – Shirley Frimpong-Manso to producers

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

Ghanaian award-winning film director, writer and producer Shirley Frimpong-Manso has underscored the need for Ghanaian movie producers to nurture new talents to salvage the industry.

She indicated that, the only panacea for a vibrant movie industry is when new faces are featured instead of recycling of the already established ones.

Shirley Frimpong-Manso disclosed this in an interview with Ibrahim Ben-Bako on Joy Prime’s entertainment review ‘The Red Carpet’ Saturday.

“I think we owe it to society to be able to inspire our younger generation. There are certain rules. I think just like you would want to inspire your children, do what you can to tow a certain line to add your little quota to the building of the nation…” she stated.

On her choice of actors, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sparrow Productions said she looks at talent not beauty.

“I never look at beauty; I don’t endorse that [because] real producers look for talents. …” she said.

Shirley Frimpong-Manso noted that the movie industry is not dead it is just sick thus there is the need for more publicity to resuscitate it.

“I think every noise will help. As long as some would not want to say the industry is perhaps on the bed but not on the coffin yet. There is a part that is dead. Everything to revive will help. I think it can be very solvable; targeting the problem from all angles…” she explained.

She also called on her colleagues in the industry to also contribute their quota by doing educative movies if they want win Ghanaian audience back.

“Art is supposed to inform and impose. It has to be able to take the audience to places. If we want to do it then we have to step out of the norm. I think actors should understand act as a career just like being a doctor is…” she advised.

Meanwhile, Shirley Frimpong-Manso has launched a new talent search dubbed: ‘Next Screen Star’.