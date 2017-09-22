Daniel Opare very excited about Augsburg’s impressive form in Bundesliga

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has expressed his excitement about Augsburg’s great start to the new Bundesliga season.

Opare has been excellent for Fuggerstädter. His supreme athletism has proved key for Augsburg, who have won three of their first five games in the top flight.

Augsburg made a disastrous start losing Hamburger SV away. Opare did not feature in the game and was also left out for the second match which ended in a stalemate against Borussia Mönchengladbach

However, his return to starting lineup has culminated in Augsburg recording wins in last three games.

And ahead of this weekend’s trip to Stuttgart, Opare is feeling confident. He revealed in an interview with the club’s official website

