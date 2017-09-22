D-Black appointed tourism ambassador | Entertainment 2017-09-22

D-Black’s appointment comes just a few days after the launch of the ‘Black Avenue Muzik’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506107829_717_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, has appointed D-Black, one of the country’s most phenomenal entertainment moguls as Tourism Ambassador.

This outstanding achievement comes just a few days after the musician/businessman launched and unveiled his record label, “Black Avenue Muzik”, in a classic event that took place at one of his locations, Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge in Cantonments.

‘We believe this is a step in the right direction for Ghana as Creative Arts and Entertainment plays a vital role in portraying a nation to the world.

Celebrities have the power to reach thousands and millions of people through their social media platforms and D-Black by far has proven himself to be not just an exceptional entertainer but an incredible businessman as well’.

