D-Black appointed tourism ambassador | Entertainment 2017-09-22

The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, has appointed D-Black, one of the country’s most phenomenal entertainment moguls as Tourism Ambassador.
This outstanding achievement comes just a few days after the musician/businessman launched and unveiled his record label, “Black Avenue Muzik”, in a classic event that took place at one of his locations, Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge in Cantonments.
‘We believe this is a step in the right direction for Ghana as Creative Arts and Entertainment plays a vital role in portraying a nation to the world.
Celebrities have the power to reach thousands and millions of people through their social media platforms and D-Black by far has proven himself to be not just an exceptional entertainer but an incredible businessman as well’.