Coach Basigi to use Algeria return game as warm up

Soccer News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-22

Yusif Basigi, head coach of Ghana ‘Black Princesses’ has said that the Black Princesses’ return game against Algeria on September 29, 2017 in the 2018 FIFA U-20 women world cup qualifiers, will be used as preparation for matches ahead against either Ethiopia or Kenya.

He insisted that the ‘Black Princess’ are not going to be complacent in the second leg of the match against Algeria, despite beating the North Africans 5-0 in the first leg played last Friday, 15th September 2017 in Algiers.

“For me I still don’t see the match as over yet because we still have other hurdles to clear and for that matter we need to focus and take this match seriously and use it as a preparatory ground for the next game against either Ethiopia or Kenya.

Until we clear other hurdles, we cannot say its over so we are not going to be complacent”, he stated.

Coach Yusif said even though he will be going all out in the game against Algeria, he will also use the opportunity to look for fine replacements for the normal starting XI of the team.

“I’m still going all out but there were some who didn’t start or came in late in the first game, so what I’ll do is maybe I will start them or they will come in earlier than they did in the first leg so that we will see if they can be good replacements for the starting line-up”.