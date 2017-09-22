Charter House apologized to me – Guru

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Ghanaian Hip-life and Hip-hop musician Nana Yaw Adjei, popularly known as Guru, has stated that he never said he had never won an award as alleged. He disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Dr Cann on Happy fm’s Showbiz Xtra.

“The funny thing in all this was that, at that time, I said I wouldn’t go for any award, and another moment I was on their stage performing and people were saying a whole lot.”

The Samba and Lapaz Toyota hit maker also added; “Charter House the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards later on, came and apologized to me that, it was a mistake that they made. I accepted it in the name of Ghana which was the only reason I got on that stage to perform.”

When asked why artists of these days normally and deliberately use lyrics in their music against Krobos, the owner of NKZ record label Guru disclosed that, “The reason why recently most artists keep using Krobo ladies in most of their music is because it is like most of our youth don’t know much about Krobo culture. So if we sing about them, it doesn’t mean they are bad, but we keep doing this to promote and portray their cultural heritage.”

He also added that, “For instance, if you go to South Africa now, there is a big festival celebrated there, almost like the Krobo culture. So the fact that, we keep on mentioning them in our music does not mean we have something negative against them. On the other hand, we want to keep on pushing the agenda of the Krobo’s.

Sarkodie had his share when he said Komfo Anokye had cursed the people of Krobo’s in Kurl’s Songs’ song “Jenifer Lomotey.” Prior to the 2016 Ghana Music awards reports hit the Ghanaian entertainment industry that the Pooley hit maker Guru had withdrawn from the award scheme.