CAF President Ahmad pays first official visit to Ghana

Ahmad Ahmad, President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has arrived in Ghana on an official visit.

Ahmad touched down this afternoon from Cairo, together with other top brass members of the Federation, including First Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Second Vice President, Constant Selemani and Acting General Secretary, Essam Ahmed among other executive members.

The CAF President will pay a courtesy call on the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, after which he would visit the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association and also participate in a memorial lecture in honour of the renowned Ghanaian football administrator, Ibrahim Sly Tetteh, former president of Liberty Professionals Football Club.

The Federation will hold an Executive Committee meeting in Accra on Saturday September 23.

The agenda of the CAF Executive Committee meeting on Saturday includes: Appointment of members of the CAF Standing Committees, Transition of Interclub competitions from February – November to August – May, Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018, Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018, Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019 and the Setting up of an organizing committee for the Women’s Football Symposium scheduled for Morocco in the first quarter of 2018.

Interacting briefly with the media, Ahmad said his visit was an important one as certain key decisions will be made here in Ghana for the growth of the continent’s football.

“We will certainly make important decisions in Ghana for the transformation and development of football in Africa. We made decisions at the Rabat Symposium, where we brought together the main stakeholders of African football for their thoughts. We took account of the proposals and will make them applicable,” Ahmad said.

He reiterated his commitment to being a listening leader, who is open to ideas from all as well as work as a team. Hence, his wish to see the CAF Executive Committee meet at least once every two months, with the opportunity given to Member Associations, which expresses the will to host the meetings, in line with the principle of delocalization, as agreed at the last meeting in July in Rabat, Morocco.

On Sunday September 24, Ahmad and the Executive Committee members will be at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to witness the final of the 2017 Fox Sports West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations between host Ghana and Nigeria.