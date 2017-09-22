CAF is working in the interest of Africa – Ahmad Ahmad

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Dr. Ahmad Ahmad says the CAF Executive Committee, which is the highest decision making body in African football, does not work in the interest of its members but work with the aim of improving football on the continent.

Ahmad Ahmad arrived in Ghana on Thursday for a four day working visit and has already met with members of the GFA Executive Committee as well as the vice-President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to deliberate on issues about the development of African football, AFCON and other important issues.

He is also expected to be the guest of honour at the maiden edition of the Sly Tetteh Memorial Lectures on Friday and attend the grand finale of the ongoing WAFU Cup in Cape Coast on Sunday.

Most importantly, Ahmad Ahmad will lead the CAF Executive Committee as they hold their meeting in Accra on Saturday.

Speaking to pressmen on his arrival, Ahmad Ahmad said CAF is focused on improving African football and not interested in serving the selfish interest of members of the CAF Executive Committee.

“We ask the stakeholders of football to give us what they need.”

“As the leader we have to respect what the people need and what the stakeholders need for the development of football in Africa. CAF is not interested in what I need or what the Executive Committee needs,” he said.

He added, “We have to respect this decision, my job is clear, to respect this decision that is my job and my Executive Committee. Don’t go away from this decision.”

